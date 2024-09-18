The Tuesday night saw a large Supermoon grace our skies which was later accompanied by a rare partial lunar eclipse.

Supermoon in Tenby (Image: Lucy Crockford)

The presence of the supermoon meant that the moon appeared larger and brighter, and the partial eclipse saw a total of four per cent of the moon's disc covered in darkness.

In the UK this was most visible from 1.40am until 5.27am with its peak at 03.44am.

NASA defines a supermoon as "when the moon's orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time it is full".

Moonlight on Henrhyd Waterfall (Image: Amr Madbouly) NASA also explains that a partial lunar eclipse is when "an imperfect alignment of sun, earth and moon results in the moon passing through only part of the earth's umbra. (a region of complete shadow.)

"The shadow grows and then recedes without ever entirely covering the Moon."

Did you watch the skies last night? These individuals did and you can check out these amazing photographs.