Alex James Edwards, 22, who worked as an apprentice engineer at Technocover Ltd in Welshpool, was involved in a collision on the B4393 near Llandrinio bridge at 7.20am on Monday, September 16.

“With his warm, friendly and gentle nature, Alex left a lasting impression on those who got to know him,” his family said.

“Alex will be missed beyond words by those who loved him so dearly, especially his mum Bryony, dad Steve, his sister Katherine, his girlfriend Macy, his family and friends.”

Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the collision and would appeal to anyone who may have been travelling along the B4393 near Llandrinio bridge at the time, to come forward.

The crash involved a white Vauxhall van and a black Kawasaki motorcycle which Alex was riding.

Investigating officers would particularly like to speak to any motorists who were in the area at that time who have dashcam in their vehicles.

Anyone with information that could help Dyfed-Powys Police is being asked to get in contact either by: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, sending a direct message on social media or ringing 101.

Those getting in touch are being asked to quote the reference: DP-20240916-038