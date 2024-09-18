Lynne Leyson, 53, was listed as one of the UK's 'most wanted' criminals after she skipped bail after her conviction.

Her husband Stephen Leyson, now 56, and son Samuel Leyson, now 25, were subsequently jailed for their part in the drugs operation.

A Proceeds of Crime hearing revealed that Lynne and Stephen Leyson had profited to the sum of £77,967.50 from their offending.

In the meantime, Lynne Leyson was leading an undercover life in various locations across the UK for 16 months, and was thought to be using the name Annelyn Caldicot.

A Crimestoppers appeal offered a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to her arrest.

Lynne Leyson's fugitive days ended last Monday, September 16, when she was arrested at her family farm which had been the centre of the drugs ring, Pibwr Farm, Capel Dewi in Carmarthenshire - some seven miles to the east of Carmarthen.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said that she had returned to the force area the day before her arrest, after her travels on the run had taken her 'extensively' across the UK.

A further arrest

The spokesperson added: "A 26-year-old female was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on police bail pending further police enquiries.

"Enquiries to locate Leyson had been ongoing since her disappearance, which included significant investigative resources being utilised, a wanted appeal and a Crimewatch appeal.

The Leyson family were part of a gang which supplied cocaine and cannabis in multi-kilo quantities, to dealers in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and parts of Swansea. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

"Leyson was convicted for Conspiracy to Supply Class A and B drugs, and possession of criminal property in May 2023.

She failed to appear for her sentencing hearing at Swansea Crown Court on July 21, 2023 and was sentenced in her absence at Swansea Crown Court on September 15, 2023 to nine years in prison."

Warrant

Lynne Leyson was one of six people arrested following a warrant at the farm in October 2021/

Officers found 592g of cocaine with a street value of between £47,760 and £60,200, 1.4kg of cannabis with a street value of approximately £15,615; £17,190 in cash and a semi-automatic pistol.

Determination

Detective Chief Inspector Rhys Jones, who led the search, said: “The arrest shows our determination to find those who think they can evade justice.

"I would like to thank officers for their commitment, dedication, support and persistence in bringing this element of the investigation to a successful conclusion.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their assistance and information provided over the last 16 months – which has been greatly appreciated”.

“This will send a strong message that the activities of those individuals linked to organised crime groups operating within the area of Dyfed Powys will not be tolerated, and that they will be brought to justice”.

Lynne Leyson appeared at Swansea Crown Court yesterday morning, Tuesday September 17 where she was committed to prison to start her sentence.

She will next appear at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, October 4.