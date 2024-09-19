Sue Stone is an author and speaker who is recognised as one of the UK’s happiest and most positive people having gone through an incredible life transformation.

Sue went from having £10 in her purse, being desperately unhappy and full of fear to becoming happy and financially free.

She has since featured on several TV shows, including the Channel 4's The Secret Millionaire in 2011.

As the human potential and transformational leader of the Sue Stone Foundation, she now shares her life transformation to help others.

Sue will be joined on stage by burnout expert, author and award-winning transformational speaker, Bev Jones, owner of Awaken.

The Monmouthshire-based businesswoman battled burnout during a 30-year career in senior management and has since made it her life mission to not only help others avoid what she had gone through but also support others to achieve calm in their lives.

Bev, who is organising the event, said: “I am thrilled that Sue is able to join me as I share how I came back from burnout to live a positive, happy, fruitful and calm life.”

“Sue will also share her story in the anticipation that on leaving the room you will feel lighter, brighter and more energised than when you arrived.”

Bev says the evening is for anyone who has negative thoughts piling up and too many plates spinning out of control.

During the evening, the duo will share stories along with practical advice and tools to help you navigate life’s challenges with a positive mindset.

An Evening of Positivity and Inspiration takes place at The Holiday Inn, The Coldra, in Newport from 7pm until 9pm on Tuesday, September 24. Tickets are £25 from the Awaken Mentoring website.