In February 2025, the Parent, Teacher and Friends Association at Overmonnow Primary School in Monmouth will celebrate its 30th anniversary as a registered charity with the Charity Commission.

To mark the occasion, the committee have been busier than usual, planning lots of family fundraising events, the first of which is taking place next month.

Overmonnow Fest will take place on the school grounds on Thursday, October 24 starting at 5pm. It will include live music, entertainment and stalls and will culminate with a spectacular laser show.

The association contacted local businesses to help sponsor the events and was delighted with the response.

Charity trustee Caroline Thomas-Layne said: "The response from our wonderful, community-minded businesses has been incredible.

"We cannot thank them enough for getting on board with what promises to be a very exciting year ahead for our school community and local area."

Businesses involved include Precision Engineering LTD, Robert Price Builder's Merchants, Tri-Wall UK, Price Heat LTD, Wye Electrical Solutions LTD, Wayne Vaughn Painting and Decorating and Wyefield Windows and Doors LTD.

Tickets for Overmonnow Fest are on sale now from the school.