Among them are Gwen Parry-Jones, chief executive for Great British Nuclear, Matt Hindle, head of sustainability and net zero at Wales and West Utilities, Michael Copleston, director of RSPB UK, and Dave Lees, chief executive at Bristol Airport.

They will join a lineup from organisations like Atkins Realis, AB Ports and the National Energy Systems Operator and from four GW4 Alliance Universities, Bath, Bristol, Cardiff and Exeter, along with local authority leaders and UK and Welsh government ministers.

Taking place on October 17, 2024, at ICC Wales in Newport, the convention will look at how the Western Gateway can lead efforts to decarbonise energy, build on its strengths in cyber and technology, improve connections between communities, drive investment, and protect its important natural habitats.

Sarah Williams Gardener, chairman of the Western Gateway, said: "This remarkable lineup is a testament to the economic strength and potential of our natural cross-border region. By uniting talent and expertise from both England and Wales, our partnership showcases the power of collaboration in shaping a better, more sustainable future.

The Western Gateway is the Pan-Regional Partnership for South Wales and Western England, bringing together business, academics and local authorities to deliver growth and improve lives.

This convention follows the publication of new data from the partnership which shows the area is likely to be the fastest growing economic area outside of London. The Western Gateway’s Plan for sustainable growth will be launched on the day of the convention to show how this area can capitalise on that promise to make that growth possible through partnership with the UK and Welsh Government.