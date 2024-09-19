The video shared to X, formerly Twitter, by the chat show showed Malik appearing from the side of the stage and playing some music on a laptop that was on Fallon’s desk before passing the presenter a note.

A white sheet of paper folded up was in Fallon’s hands as Malik exited the stage.

Fallon stopped the music and read the note out to the audience, saying: “Hey Jimmy, great to see you mate. I’m going on my first ever solo tour this autumn”.

.@zaynmalik crashes Jimmy’s mono to announce his STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR 👀 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/ToBmAgxa3Z — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 18, 2024

Malik was one-fifth of Boyband One Direction before they decided to split with the individuals starting their solo careers.

The note also revealed that the tour is called Stairways to the Sky and that Malik will be touring both the US and UK this year.

Malik’s note also told fans that he’d be making an announcement this morning (September 19) but the dates were revealed this afternoon.

Zayn Malik’s Stairways to the Sky Tour UK dates

Malik will be touring the US with shows in Los Angeles, New York and more locations towards the end of this year.

If you’d like to see him play live in the UK, you can see him at shows in Edinburgh, London and Manchester plus many other locations.

Here are the UK tour dates that have been announced so far:

Edinburgh - November 20

Leeds - November 23

Manchester - November 24

London - November 26

Wolverhampton - November 29

Newcastle - December 3

STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR 2024

Appreciate your patience, love, and support. Can’t wait to enjoy great music together.

This time I really mean soon 😂 see you in 35 days….

Tickets on sale Saturday but VIP Key holders will get first access to tickets beginning tomorrow pic.twitter.com/56CbgnEMay — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 18, 2024

How to get tickets to Zayn Malik's UK tour

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, September 21.

Zayn added that "VIP Key holders will get first access to tickets beginning tomorrow" when announcing the tour dates on X.

The news of his first solo tour comes after Zayn released his latest album Room Under The Stairs.