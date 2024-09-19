A fifth series of All Creatures Great and Small will be airing on Channel 5 soon, continuing the adaptation of Alf Wight's books.
Writing under the pen name of James Herriot, Wight based the stories on his experiences as a veterinary surgeon, with it being set in the Yorkshire Dales, in the fictional town of Darrowby.
The current Channel 5 series, which began in 2020, is the second TV adaptation of the books following the BBC version, which ran from 1978 to 1990.
Series 5 takes place in 1941 with the Second World War underway and will bring back Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon after time away serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.
As reported by the Radio Times, an official synopsis reads: "Helen (Rachel Shenton) is getting the hang of motherhood with James (Nicholas Ralph) away at RAF Abingdon, Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) and Siegfried (Samuel West) are enjoying having a little one around and Carmody (James Anthony-Rose) is now part of the furniture.
"With World War II now fully underway, Siegfried is taking up the slack at the surgery, Mrs Hall and Helen are considering their contribution within the community, and Carmody is eager to step up.
"Siegfried is keen to have everyone back, but Tristan's surprise return won't be quite as straightforward as he hoped."
Channel 5 All Creatures Great and Small series 5 full cast list
- Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot
- Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot
- Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon
- Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon
- Anna Madeley as Mrs Audrey Hall
- James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody
- Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey
- Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson
- Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson
- Jeremy Swift as Mr Bosworth
- Caroline Menton as Doris
- Simon Paisley Day as Wing Commander Whitely
- Luke Hammond as Hibbert
- Samir Mahat as Banerjee
- Callum Coates as Medical Officer Reid
- Caroline O’Neill as Dot Fawcett
- George Potts as Mr Edwards
- Jennifer Hennessy as Hilda Sudderby
- Adrian Hood as Mr Dowson
- Drew Cain as James Herriot Senior
- Gabriel Quigley as Hannah Herriot
- Caroline Chesworth as Mrs Herbert
- Ryan Hawley as Sid Crabtree
- Nicholas Asbury as Farmer Biggins
- Angela Lonsdale as Mrs Hanley
- Bailey Brook as Harry
- Mollie Winnard as Maggie
- Nicholas Collett as Jim Oakley
- Jon Furlong as Mrs Dobson
- Olivia Paige Marsh as Molly Stephens
- Juliet Aubrey as Miss Grantley
When will All Creatures Great and Small series 5 be on TV?
The first episode of the All Creatures Great and Small series 5 will air at 9pm on Channel 5 on Thursday, September 19.
In total, there will be six episodes, which will air in the same timeslot across the following weeks.
All episodes from the first four series of the programme are available to watch on My5.
