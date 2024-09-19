Writing under the pen name of James Herriot, Wight based the stories on his experiences as a veterinary surgeon, with it being set in the Yorkshire Dales, in the fictional town of Darrowby.

The current Channel 5 series, which began in 2020, is the second TV adaptation of the books following the BBC version, which ran from 1978 to 1990.

Series 5 takes place in 1941 with the Second World War underway and will bring back Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon after time away serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

As reported by the Radio Times, an official synopsis reads: "Helen (Rachel Shenton) is getting the hang of motherhood with James (Nicholas Ralph) away at RAF Abingdon, Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) and Siegfried (Samuel West) are enjoying having a little one around and Carmody (James Anthony-Rose) is now part of the furniture.

"With World War II now fully underway, Siegfried is taking up the slack at the surgery, Mrs Hall and Helen are considering their contribution within the community, and Carmody is eager to step up.

"Siegfried is keen to have everyone back, but Tristan's surprise return won't be quite as straightforward as he hoped."

Counting down to series 5? Here’s a reminder of all those unforgettable moments from last series of @AllCreaturesTV ❤️



📺 All Creatures Great And Small. Stream Now On My5. New series starts Thursday 19th September 9pm

#AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall #Channel5 pic.twitter.com/rxAcy50kfh — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) September 17, 2024

Channel 5 All Creatures Great and Small series 5 full cast list

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon

Anna Madeley as Mrs Audrey Hall

James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody

Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey

Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson

Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson

Jeremy Swift as Mr Bosworth

Caroline Menton as Doris

Simon Paisley Day as Wing Commander Whitely

Luke Hammond as Hibbert

Samir Mahat as Banerjee

Callum Coates as Medical Officer Reid

Caroline O’Neill as Dot Fawcett

George Potts as Mr Edwards

Jennifer Hennessy as Hilda Sudderby

Adrian Hood as Mr Dowson

Drew Cain as James Herriot Senior

Gabriel Quigley as Hannah Herriot

Caroline Chesworth as Mrs Herbert

Ryan Hawley as Sid Crabtree

Nicholas Asbury as Farmer Biggins

Angela Lonsdale as Mrs Hanley

Bailey Brook as Harry

Mollie Winnard as Maggie

Nicholas Collett as Jim Oakley

Jon Furlong as Mrs Dobson

Olivia Paige Marsh as Molly Stephens

Juliet Aubrey as Miss Grantley

Recommended reading:

When will All Creatures Great and Small series 5 be on TV?





The first episode of the All Creatures Great and Small series 5 will air at 9pm on Channel 5 on Thursday, September 19.

In total, there will be six episodes, which will air in the same timeslot across the following weeks.

All episodes from the first four series of the programme are available to watch on My5.