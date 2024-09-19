Audiology Associates in Ebbw Vale will be hosting a coffee morning on Tuesday, September 24 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
The event will run from 10am until 12 noon.
A spokesman for Audiology Associates said: "Sadly, every one of our team members have lost a loved one to cancer."
For more information contact Audiology Associates on 01495 651232.
