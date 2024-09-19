Gwent Police were called after witnesses saw a boy being pushed and hit by two girls after school hours on Monday, September 9.

The two girls are said to have targeted the boy due to issues between them in school.

Witnesses have said that as the boy was walking home from Caldicot High School, the two girls followed him before attacking, or assaulting him.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of an assault in Caldicot on Monday 9 September.”

“A teenage boy was reportedly hit and pushed by two teenage girls while leaving Caldicot Comprehensive School between 3pm and 3.10pm.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us quoting log reference 2400302064.”

If you have more information, you can contact police by calling 101, messaging them on social media, or by contacting Crimestoppers, anonymously.