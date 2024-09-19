Smashed, an international educational theatre production by Collingwood Learning and supported by Diageo, is touring South Wales until September 27 and is stopping off at some schools in Gwent as part of the tour.

Now in its 20th year, Smashed has delivered educational performances to students in 38 countries around the world.

Combining drama with interactive workshops, Smashed uses professional actors to present a 25-minute performance followed by a 35-minute workshop where participants reflect on the themes and answer questions about the choices made by the characters.

Smashed works in close collaboration with Community Alcohol Partnerships, which brings together councils, police, retailers, schools, health providers, and community groups across the UK to reduce alcohol related harm among young people.

Wales is making progress in reducing levels of underage drinking, with previous research by the Welsh Government finding that 81 per cent of 11 to 16-year-olds have either never drunk or rarely drink alcohol.

However, there is still more to be done to drive down the rate of underage drinking across the country and educate young people on the risks associated with alcohol misuse.

Among schools taking part are Pencoedtre High School, Barry; Caldicot School; Brynmawr Foundation School, Ebbw Vale; Haberdasher’s Monmouth Schools, Monmouth; Heolddu Comprehensive School, Caerphilly; Bassaleg School, Newport; and Lliswerry High School, Newport.