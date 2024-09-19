Lee Powell, of Waunheulog in Blaenau Gwent, pleaded guilty to three charges under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, after collecting rubbish from a paying customer's property and dumping it at Golf Road, less than a mile away from his own address.

Investigations by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council showed that the fly-tipper was advertising his waste disposal services on social media.

Golf Road in Nantyglo, a countryside road (Image: Google) He was caught after letters discovered at Golf Road in Nantyglo led investigators to a person who had used Powell's services to remove waste from their home.

According to Blaenau Gwent Council, officers had attempted to contact Powell, who had ignored their enquiries.

The charges were then put before Powell at Cwmbran Magistrates Court, and he pleaded guilty to the following:

The unauthorised deposit of controlled waste;

Allowing the escape of waste from a vehicle;

Failing to produce documentation relating to the disposal of waste.

The Council was awarded £,665 in costs as a result.

Blaenau Gwent are urging those who are looking to dispose of their waste through third-party services to check that waste carriers have a legitimate, waste carrier licence and to make note of where that carrier will be taking the waste to be disposed.

A spokesperson for the council, said: "Householders should make a record of the name of the individual or business taking their waste, the vehicle they are using including its registration index and keep a record of any payment made for the work.

"All this information would prove invaluable in assisting local authorities in their investigation work should any waste removed be subsequently found fly tipped.

"Check for a waste carrier licence here or by calling Natural Resources Wales on 0300 065 3000."