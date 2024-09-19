Rougemont was one of 11 schools across the UK to have been chosen.

The school submitted an application at the start of summer as part of a nationwide competition, hosted by Disney and Musical Theatre International. They won the competition to represent Wales.

Head of Rougemont Lisa Pritchard said: “I am incredibly proud that Rougemont has been selected to represent Wales to stage Frozen the Musical. It is a huge honour and I know that our pupils and staff are ready to produce a show to remember!"

Mrs Nepean, head of drama at Rougemont, said: “When we received the call from Disney that we had won for Wales, I literally froze! For once, I was lost for words! We are very excited to start and look forward to working with primary schools across the region to bring the magic of theatre to everyone in Wales.”

Rougemont School’s production of Frozen the Musical will be staged in February 2025 in the school’s 500-seat auditorium with tickets going on sale at the start of October via the school’s website.