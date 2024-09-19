Less than two months after setting up shop in a new premises, Coffi Kitoko, located in Monmouth Square in Cwmbran, have been nominated for the award of 'Start-up of the Year' at the South Wales Business Awards.

Owners of Coffi Kitoko, Denis O'Malley and Michael Davies, said: "We are extremely honoured to be finalist, as its a Welsh award, it makes it truly special, as we use all local bakeries and Welsh coffee roasters.

Owners of Coffi Kitoko, Denis O'Malley and Michael Davies, (Image: Supplied)

"We began this journey trading from our speciality coffee pod at events and in Cwmbran Centre, since transitioning to our new espresso bar in the town, we have expanded drastically and now have a fabulous team of 11.

"This nomination means so much to us - thank you so much to the Torfaen community for your continued support."

Nominations have closed for the South Wales Business Awards, with the ceremony taking place on September 27 at the Hilton Hotel, where the winners will be announced.

Wesley Skene, founder of the South Wales Business Awards, said: "“We are incredibly proud to announce the nominees for the 2024 South Wales Business Awards.

"The shortlisting process for this year’s awards has been the most difficult and challenging in our history.

"Every nominee has achieved something truly special.

"We look forward to seeing everyone on the 27th September at the Hilton Hotel, for our black tie gala awards.”