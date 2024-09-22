In 2024, ‘second-hand’ has never been more stylish!

As environmental awareness grows, pre-loved fashion is soaring in popularity as a sustainable alternative.

But let’s not forget, second-hand isn’t a new trend…

In 1947 Oxfam opened its first charity shop in the UK. Today, 23,000 volunteers run 560 shops nationwide.

Charity shops such as Oxfam provide communities with spaces that can bring people together and help us all shop more sustainably. Offering second-hand clothes, books, and homeware to support the fight against poverty.

Oxfam promotes shopping second-hand this September to “take a stance against the impact of fast fashion” and “dress for the world you want to see”.

Oxfam shops in Newport, Monmouth and Chepstow have contributed to this history and aided this cause. Take a look at the Argus’s archive of photos documenting some shop memories from the 90s!