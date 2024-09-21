Music was booming in the late 80’s and early 90s and the Newport Centre was the venue to be!

The Centre was located in the heart of the city, on the west bank of the river Usk, and for nearly 40 years it became a central part of Newport’s social fabric.

Opening in 1987, the Newport Centre has been a notable landmark that provided the city with a hub for community events, sports activities, and entertainment.

Although the centre was demolished in 2023 its memories have not left with it.

Take a look at the Argus’s archive of photos from iconic music concerts including David Bowie and the Tin Machines (1898) and Genesis (1992).