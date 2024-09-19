Newport City Council has announced that the city will be transformed into a magical wonderland this year, with a winter wonderland, ice rink, a Ferris wheel, and free parking.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council has said: "Residents and visitors can look forward to a truly spectacular Festive Newport this year with the promise of treats galore."

Festive Newport (Image: NQ) Families can come along to the winter wonderland, where an ice rink, food stalls and a Ferris Wheel will delight visitors.

The annual Countdown to Christmas event with light switch-on, music, special guests, fairground rides, and a firework display will be sure to draw the crowds.

Santa’s workshop events and festive food stalls will be situated in Friars Walk, while pantomimes and festive events are planned at The Riverfront and Newport Market (where the City of Newport Male Choir will perform).

Last but not least, the council has announced that parking will be FREE every Saturday from November 16 until December 31, in council-owned city centre car parks.

Visitors to Newport will be treated to free parking every Saturday (Image: NQ)

Councillor Emma Corten, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for culture and communications, said: “We want to make sure everyone can experience the magic of Festive Newport so some of these exciting events and activities will be free for people to enjoy.

“We’ve been writing our wish lists with partners to make sure Christmas, and New Year, in the city goes with a bang.

"We are wrapping up plans for Festive Newport as quickly as possible so keep an eye on our channels for more details and more announcements about what is in store over the coming weeks.”

The council have been hard at work preparing the Festive Newport line-up, along with Newport Now BID (Business Improvement District), Friars Walk Newport Live and Newport Market.

Independent retailers will also be selling their wares to shoppers looking for unique gifts for friends and family on Small Business Saturday, taking place on Saturday, December 7.