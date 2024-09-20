DANIELLE ROSE, 39, of Beaufort Terrace, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on July 30, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

RYAN JAMES THOMSON, 44, of Priory Street, Risca was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 18, 2023.

He must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TIMOTHY CANTELO, 36, of Newton Wynd, Fairwater, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4042 in Pontypool on May 17.

He must pay £1,205 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL FILLMORE, 60, of Maendy Way, Cwmbran must pay £1,030 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to being in charge of a dog – an XL Bulldog – which was dangerously out of control on July 1.

JASON SMITH, 42, of Ysguborwen, Tredegar must pay £330 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on Stafford Road, Griffithstown, Pontypool on February 20 with a load, namely a ladder, buckets and a shovel, which was insecure/in a position likely to cause danger.

RONALD TUTTON, 67, of William Lovett Gardens, Newport was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine on July 30.

He must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

TERENCE NELSON, 40, of Jamaica Circle, Coedkernew, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted assault by beating on June 4.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

MUGUREL CALDARAR, 41, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.