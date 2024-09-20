Severn View Park Care Home, near Caldicot, was declared open by Monmouthshire County Council leader Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby.

The care home, which welcomed residents in March, has been designed to create a sense of home for residents, with front doors opening directly into the living space rather than a traditional reception desk and offices.

It is centred around a ‘village hall’ for communal events and activities and comprises four residences, each accommodating eight residents, with shared gardens and allotments to create a sense of community

Cllr Brocklesby said: "I am delighted to officially open Severn View Park Care Home. The home has demonstrated that a new way of caring for people with dementia is both possible and highly effective.

"The design enables staff to build strong relationships with the residents and fosters connections among the residents themselves. Every day, residents and staff can be seen interacting across all households, preparing food together, or enjoying the weather in the gardens."

Monmouthshire County Council's cabinet member for social care, safeguarding and accessible health services, Cllr Ian Chandler, said: "We are committed to providing the best possible care to all our residents across the county.

"The Severn View Park Care Home has redesigned how we deliver care for people living with dementia based on innovative best practice standards, providing residents with a homely environment where they can enjoy familiar activities and be themselves."

The new care home was built by Lovell and funded through a partnership between Monmouthshire County Council and the Gwent Regional Partnership Board via the Welsh Government's Integrated Care Fund and Housing with Care Fund.