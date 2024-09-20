Tickets are now on sale for Shadows of Tintern which will take place at the historic abbey on the banks of the River Wye on October 18 and 19.

Following the success of this year’s Wye Valley River Festival in May, the organisers commissioned Mark Anderson, a visual sound artist and pyrotechnician working with Liam Walsh and Ulf Pedersen, specialists in art works using sound, light and space, to create this stunning installation.

Artistic director Phillippa Haynes said: “As the nights draw in we are pleased to again partner with Tintern Abbey and Cadw to bring site specific event Shadows of Tintern to the Wye Valley offering a captivating night out for all ages and a rare chance to walk around the abbey grounds after dark.

“Mark Anderson and his team are alchemists of sound, light and space who will take visitors on a magical and evocative journey bringing the abbey to life which will draw your eyes to spaces less seen, listening to sounds usually unheard.

“You can expect to see shadows dance across walls and light bouncing on ancient stone, with harmonic sound and light filling space to evoke time past, time present and future as modern artists breathe life into this magnificent structure. There will be delicious and warming autumnal treats provided by local independent suppliers offering spiced winter warmers, hot chocolate and food plus a bar on site.”

Running until 10.30pm, doors open at 6.30pm with last entry at 9pm. Tickets are available via www.wyevalleyriverfest.com and are £10.50 for adults, £7 for children aged between five and 17 plus students with NUS cards. A family ticket iss £33 while children aged up to four get in free.

Shadows of Tintern will be the second autumn live show delivered by Wye Valley River Festival CIC, an arts organisation led by artists and communities, following Alchemy and Artistry, a spectacular held in 2022 which saw the abbey grounds turned into a “fire garden”.