THE MET Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Friday, September 20.
The weather warning is in place from noon till 8pm tomorrow across South Wales.
If you have plans tomorrow, check out our hourly weather forecast for Newport.
⚠Adverse Weather⚠— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) September 19, 2024
The @metoffice has issued a 🟡 #WeatherWarning for thunderstorms🌩 across the region that could impact driving conditions.
📆20/09/24 |⌚12:00 - 20:00
Take extra care⤵https://t.co/MeVtQHFHFm pic.twitter.com/1zmrxbt4ZF
What should you expect?
-
Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.
-
Driving conditions may be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.
-
Delays to train services are possible.
-
Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.
How serious is a yellow weather warning?
A yellow weather warning is used when it is likely to cause low-level impacts like travel disruption.
How do the weather warning colours work?
A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.
An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.
A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.
The hourly weather forecast for Friday
If you have plans tomorrow check out our Friday hourly weather forecast.
Noon
18 degrees Celsius
0% chance of rain
1pm
19 degrees Celsius
14% chance of rain
2pm
19 degrees Celsius
26% chance of rain
3pm
19 degrees Celsius
25% chance of rain
4pm
19 degrees Celsius
40% chance of rain
5pm
18 degrees Celsius
41% chance of rain
6pm
17 degrees Celsius
56% chance of rain
7pm
17 degrees Celsius
50% chance of rain
8pm
16 degrees Celsius
44% chance of rain
9pm
15 degrees Celsius
0% chance of rain
10pm
15 degrees Celsius
0% chance of rain
11pm
15 degrees Celsius
0% chance of rain
Midnight
14 degrees Celsius
0% chance of rain
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here