The weather warning is in place from noon till 8pm tomorrow across South Wales.

What should you expect?





Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

Driving conditions may be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Delays to train services are possible.

Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

How serious is a yellow weather warning?





A yellow weather warning is used when it is likely to cause low-level impacts like travel disruption.

How do the weather warning colours work?





A red weather warning means extreme weather is expected that poses a risk to life and is likely to cause widespread damage, travel, and power disruption.

An amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of the bad weather affecting you. This includes via disruption to travel, power, property, and a potential risk to life.

A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the coming days, and you should consider disruptions to travel and daily activities.

The hourly weather forecast for Friday

Noon

18 degrees Celsius

0% chance of rain

1pm

19 degrees Celsius

14% chance of rain

2pm

19 degrees Celsius

26% chance of rain

3pm

19 degrees Celsius

25% chance of rain

4pm

19 degrees Celsius

40% chance of rain

5pm

18 degrees Celsius

41% chance of rain

6pm

17 degrees Celsius

56% chance of rain

7pm

17 degrees Celsius

50% chance of rain

8pm

16 degrees Celsius

44% chance of rain

9pm

15 degrees Celsius

0% chance of rain

10pm

15 degrees Celsius

0% chance of rain

11pm

15 degrees Celsius

0% chance of rain

Midnight

14 degrees Celsius

0% chance of rain