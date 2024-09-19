The proposal for the project was approved by the council in a cabinet meeting earlier this week.

In the meeting, the cabinet was asked to approve an additional £600,000 of council finance for the project.

The construction of the new leisure centre which will be located on the riverfront is expected to last 18 months.

It will include a modern leisure pool with fun elements including a “lazy river”, slides and play equipment.

There will also be a teaching pool for children’s swimming lessons and exercise sessions, modern changing facilities, a café and relaxation area, fitness suite, and a large active space for community use, group activities and children’s birthday parties.

It is set to be one of the UK’s first net zero leisure centres, powered entirely by electricity from renewable sources to make it future proof.

The new centre will include salvaged timber and glass from Newport Centre, which will be used to create items such as tables, tiles and other design elements.

Read more

Councillor Dimitri Batrouni, leader of Newport City Council said: “Newport is the fastest growing city in Wales, and we know, from surveys and conversations with our residents, that they’re looking forward to the new leisure facility.

“We see this new centre as a space for communities, for wellbeing and for young people to enjoy themselves in a safe, fun environment.”

Currently, more than 55 per cent of the new leisure centres cost comes from external funding from the Welsh and UK governments.

The cabinet approved an additional £600,000 of council finance for the project to enable it to move to the construction stage soon.