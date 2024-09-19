A new net-zero leisure and wellbeing centre in Newport has been given additional funding for construction to begin this November.
The proposal for the project was approved by the council in a cabinet meeting earlier this week.
In the meeting, the cabinet was asked to approve an additional £600,000 of council finance for the project.
The construction of the new leisure centre which will be located on the riverfront is expected to last 18 months.
It will include a modern leisure pool with fun elements including a “lazy river”, slides and play equipment.
There will also be a teaching pool for children’s swimming lessons and exercise sessions, modern changing facilities, a café and relaxation area, fitness suite, and a large active space for community use, group activities and children’s birthday parties.
It is set to be one of the UK’s first net zero leisure centres, powered entirely by electricity from renewable sources to make it future proof.
The new centre will include salvaged timber and glass from Newport Centre, which will be used to create items such as tables, tiles and other design elements.
Read more
-
When building work on Newport's new leisure centre will begin
-
Council's Newport Centre demolition and leisure centre update
Councillor Dimitri Batrouni, leader of Newport City Council said: “Newport is the fastest growing city in Wales, and we know, from surveys and conversations with our residents, that they’re looking forward to the new leisure facility.
“We see this new centre as a space for communities, for wellbeing and for young people to enjoy themselves in a safe, fun environment.”
Currently, more than 55 per cent of the new leisure centres cost comes from external funding from the Welsh and UK governments.
The cabinet approved an additional £600,000 of council finance for the project to enable it to move to the construction stage soon.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel