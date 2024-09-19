Daniel Niinmae, 41, from Risca was convicted of possession of a document containing information of a kind likely to be of use to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism.

He was found guilty by a jury following a two-week trial at Winchester Crown Court.

Niinmae’s conviction follows an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing Wales.

The defendant was acquitted of two counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication.

Niinmae is due to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday, November 27.