The flats are split between two vacant units on the city centre street either side of Clarence Food & Wine, one of them above the former ‘Curry on the Curve’ restaurant.

Seel & Co Auctions are inviting bids by former tender that are over £750,000 by 5pm on Friday, November 8.

The vendors – Pobl Group Ltd – have also requested information for the future plans for the buildings, the history of each buyer and other developments that they own in order to give context to the bid.

OPPORTUNITY: The two blocks up for sale on Newport's Clarence Place (Image: Rightmove)

“This is a unique opportunity to acquire 34 flats (split between two units along the street from each other on Clarence place) with two separate commercial units (One A3 former restaurant).

“There is also further office/kitchen and dining space to the ground floor of 20/22/24.

“Both properties comprise three former individual buildings that have been combined into two extensive single units.”

The ground floor of the 20/22/24 property features offices, a reception area, kitchen and dining area, a former staff bedroom, laundry facilities and toilets.

“Upstairs are a mix of 19 en-suite studio and one bedroom apartments in varying states of repair spread over three floors with some further communal areas.

“All have a kitchen and bath/shower room. There is also a rear yard which could provide some parking.”

The ground floor of 30/32/34 is separated into two commercial units, with 34 being the former ‘Curry on the Curve’ restaurant.

Like the other block, there are three floors of 16 bedrooms with kitchens and bathroom, plus a rear yard.

The successful bidder will be notified by 5pm on Friday, November 22 and contracts will be exchanged in the following seven days, with the aim of completing the sale in 90 days or earlier.