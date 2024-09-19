But tourism bosses have defended the region, highlighting its long-standing reputation as a welcoming, hospitable tourist destination for all.

Amy Hurst, 56, from Clitheroe, Lancashire, was on a walking holiday in Llanberis, with seven women aged between 55 and 70.

They claimed to encounter 'astounding hatred for the English' at every turn during their four-day trip. Among the allegations are that they were shouted at in the street, subjected to anti-English jibes by pub-goers and found it hard to get served in restaurants and pubs.

The women are part of Women that Walk - a group in Clitheroe established to encourage women to get out into nature.

Amy, who runs a flower business, says the group first noticed something was awry when they arrived at their Airbnb on Friday, September 30.

"The hatred for the English in North Wales is astounding, we will not be returning," she said.

"When first arrived there, we were walking down the street when one of us remarked on there being a funeral care place.

"A guy walking past overheard us and said 'it’s free for the English'. It was a bit strange."

The following night, Amy claims the group entered a pub where she says she heard a customer said: 'Let’s not bother with these they’re bloody English'.

Amy said: "We had to tell them to leave us alone. We ended up leaving pub and one of our group challenged the man and asked him why he felt the way he did - he turned into a cowering little boy!

"We felt a bit scared, it just felt very threatening."

Amy also claims a restaurant the group visited the following day served everybody apart from them – though she admits it could have just been bad luck.

"The vibe was awful all round – we were all shocked at how bad it was," she added. "I've been to Wales a few times – but this was really anti-English and probably anti-women too - I will not be going back."

Amy said despite their experience, the walk up Snowdonia was 'incredible', but the way they claim to have been treated marred the trip.

"It’s hardly Barcelona where they want the tourists out because there are too many," she said. "I wouldn’t recommend going there to anybody.

'Hardly Barcelona': Amy Hurst and her friends claim they were treated badly on a break in Llanberis - stating: 'It’s hardly Barcelona where they want the tourists out because there are too many'. (Image: Amy Hurst / SWNS)

"It's such a beautiful place but the people were just off – we basically just got abused.

To cap things off, Amy claims when last orders were called at a pub they visited on their final day, a member of the group went to get drinks and the pub turned the lights out.

"They clearly wanted us out as well – I've never had an experience which has made me feel like this before."

Jim Jones, the chief executive of North Wales Tourism, said: "I'm saddened to hear this group of ladies had this experience whilst visiting Llanberis.

"We work so hard to promote North Wales, which has a reputation for being a friendly and welcoming region."