The popular children’s TV series will return to CBeebies in 2026 and is expected to include some of the original characters.

The cast included actor and comedian Miles Jupp as Archie the inventor, Andrew Agnew as PC Plum and Kim Tserkezie as Penny Pocket.

But now the original face of Raven, which aired on CBBC from 2002 until 2010, is calling for the game show to make a comeback.

James Mackenzie, known for his iconic “let the challenge begin” catchphrase, took to X, asking fans if they were “up for pushing a Raven comeback”.

He posted: “Since Balamory has just got a recommission after 20yrs, who’s up for pushing @BBCScotland @bbcpress for a Raven comeback?! 3rd times a charm!! The feathers still fit in case you’re wondering!! #letthechallengebegin”.

Mackenzie played the role of immortal Scottish warlord Raven who led “young warriors” on a medieval quest to test their skills, with one “ultimate warrior” claiming victory.

His character’s name referred to his ability to shape-shift from a raven to a human and back.

Since Balamory has just got a recommission after 20yrs, who’s up for pushing @BBCScotland @bbcpress for a Raven comeback?! 3rd times a charm!! The feathers still fit in case you’re wondering!! #letthechallengebegin 😜 pic.twitter.com/0PRCtjMVHl — James Mackenzie (@jarmackenzie) September 18, 2024

The CBBC series did return in 2017 briefly with Aisha Toussaint as the new Raven and host.

Mackenzie's character appeared in the show, renamed as "Raven of Old" and became the mentor of Aisha's raven.

Celebrity Gogglebox star Rylan was among those rooting for the show to come back, as he replied to Mackenzie’s tweet saying “yes”.

A fan also commented: “Petition for a special ‘All Stars’ episode featuring the champions from older series, or have the champions cameo in supporting roles!!"

Recommended reading:

“Okay but can we have an adult's version? I don't care if I'm 28, I still want to have a go,” added another.

This person wrote: “Would be amazing to have Raven back, but please try and convince them to bring back The Way Of The Warrior as the 2nd time round didn’t feel the same without it’s iconic presence.”

Also agreeing with a much-wanted comeback, this account said: “Loved that show when I was a kid. Would love for it to make a comeback.”