The legendary Corrie actor was on the cobbles from 1987 to 1997 and now Helen Worth, who plays the role of Gail Platt has paid tribute to her former castmate.

Helen said: "Geoff was a lovely, quiet man who will be sadly missed by us all.

As reported by The Mirror, she added: "His partnership with Lynne Perry was something rather special and they gave the viewers huge pleasure for many years."

Geoffrey also took on the role of other characters on Corrie before his main role.

But during his time as Don, he was involved in a storyline that included kidnapping and attempted murder.

This made him one of the most "memorable" villains on the programme.

Don also purchased MVB motors from Mike Baldwin but began to "harbour resentment" when the garage went under.

He then kidnapped Mike's wife Alma and drove their car into a canal, although both managed to survive.

But Don later attempted to run Mike over before his car crashed into a viaduct and exploded.

Geoff was born in Leeds in 1937 and trained at RADA where he graduated in 1960.

He made his TV debut in an episode of Z-Cars.

Shortly after appearing in Corrie, in 1977, Geoff starred as a sergeant in British police drama The Professionals.