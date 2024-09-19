Shoppers have been rushing to Sainsbury's to 'panic buy' Cadbury chocolates after the supermarket slashed prices.
It comes as Sainsbury's launches a limited-time offer that allows all Nectar card users to get selected Cadbury items for half their price.
Altogether, there are 13 chocolate bags you can save on with Nectar dropping prices from £1.65 to 82p.
But, if you want the deal, you'll have to be quick as it's not on for very long.
Sainsbury's slash price of Cadbury chocolate
@micajasminenewcomb Just wanted some twirl bites 🥲 #cadburys #sainsburys #savings #chocolate ♬ rainy day - McKenna Barry
Nectar card users can get the deal from Monday, September 16 until Sunday, September 22, meaning you've got less than a week to stock up.
To get the deal, you must have a Nectar card and purchase the Cadbury items in-store or online.
The full list of Cadbury items being reduced to 82p at Sainsbury's are:
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons Chocolate Bag 119g
- Cadbury Twirl Bites Chocolate Bag 109g
- Cadbury Crunchie Rocks Chocolate Bag 110g
- Cadbury Bournville Dark Chocolate Giant Buttons Bag 110g
- Cadbury Darkmilk Chocolate Giant Buttons Bag 105g
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Nibbles Chocolate Bag 120g
- Cadbury Oreo Bites Chocolate Bag 110g
- Cadbury Bitsa Wispa Chocolate Bag 110g
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Chocolate Giant Buttons Bag 110g
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Twisted Chocolate Bag 105g
- Cadbury White Giant Buttons Chocolate Bag 110g
- Cadbury Caramilk Golden Caramel Chocolate Buttons Bag 105g
- Cadbury Curly Wurly Squirlies Chocolate Bag 110g
RECOMMENDED READING
Price of chocolate at Sainsbury’s and Asda rises 40 per cent
Many big chocolate fans have already made their way to the supermarket and even cleared shelves with one shopper on TikTok left with empty shelves instead of Cadbury chocolate.
Others have spotted how they saw people with "trollies full" as one shopper said: "Me and my sister went and there was a women with a TROLLY full and none left for anyone else."
Another shopper said: "I went into my local Sainsbury's earlier to be greeted with two women CLEARING the shelves. I only wanted one pack/bag. Didn't get anything."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here