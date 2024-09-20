There are car boot sales to start and finish the weekend while there will be opera in the city along with more raucous noise coming from across the river as children let off steam.

AFTERNOON OPERA

BBC Now and mezzo soprano Niamh O’Sullivan will be hitting the right notes at the Riverfront in Newport on Sunday.

The ‘Night at the Opera’ will be held in the afternoon, with almost two hours of classical music.

“Firecracker conductor Nil Venditti will lead us in this gala of operatic favourites,” reads the promotional material.

“From Bizet’s iconic and seductive Carmen, to Donizetti’s yearningly romantic O mio Fernando, journeying via Puccini’s dramatically passionate and soaring Preludio Sinfonico and Mascagni’s hymnal Intermezzo Cavalleria there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“Similarly to character depiction in opera, a man equally skilled in his ability to depict characters through music is Elgar in his Enigma Variations, so what better to round off the concert.”

The event starts at 3pm and will end around 4.45pm with tickets costing £13.50 for adults, £7 for children and students, £11 for seniors.

ON PARADE

The Dragons play their first United Rugby Championship game of the season on Saturday when they host the Ospreys (kick-off 3pm).

The action continues at the famous ground on Sunday with the final Outdoor Kids Festival of the summer season, with inflatables on the ‘cabbage patch’ (from midday).

“Following the huge success of our summer events, we're excited to bring even more fun and excitement to the children of our community,” said organisers R&N Inflatable Hire. “Don't miss out on this fantastic event!”

Beechwood Park Community Group dog show (Image: Web)

CANINE CAPERS

Beechwood Park Community Group plan to hold their rescheduled dog show on Sunday from 2pm.

The event, which was postponed at the start of the month due to poor weather, will raise money for Friends of Newport Dogs, a group who support canines in the city.

There are categories for best big dog, small dog, junior handler and trick, cutest dog, waggiest tail and best turned out.

Entrance is free for spectators while entries cost £2 (maximum three categories). Email bpgevents@outlook.com for more information.

BOOTIFUL

There is a charity car boot sale at Y Sifil (formerly Bettws Civil Club) on Friday evening.

The event is in aid of Turner Syndrom Support Society and is from 5pm to 8pm, with sellers able to enter from 4.30pm.

It costs £3 for cars and £5 for vans while the bar will be open along with a burger van.

On Sunday there is a car boot sale at Morrison's car park in Orb Drive, Newport.

Sellers can arrive from 8.30am with buyers allowed in from 9.30am (purchases from 10am due to trading law).

It costs £10 for cars and £15 for vans with Ty Hafan and Together for Short Lives the supported charities.