TICKETS are set to go on sale for a spooky, family-friendly Hallowe'en ghost trains in Blaenavon.
Blaenavon’s Heritage Railway will host ‘Ghost Train’ events between Saturday, October 26 and Thursday, October 31.
A spokesperson for Blaenavon's Heritage Railway, said: "We operate this under a first come first served basis and aim to have the capacity for everyone however this can be very difficult with high demand for tickets.
"We must stress that this event will operate as PRE BOOKINGS ONLY with no tickets available at the event."
Those that would like to attend must present their emailed digital ticket on the night, which will be exchanged for a wristband, allowing access to the event.
The event will take place on October the 26, 27, 30 & 31.
Trains will run between 4pm and 9pm each day, departing from the Furnace Sidings Station NP4 9SF. Each trip is expected to last approximately 20 minutes, with a stop on the journey and a wait at Garn-Yr Erw Halt (The Whistle Inn and Park).
Tickets will be priced at £12 on October 31, and £11 on the other days of the event. Children under 3 will be able to travel for free.
Organisers have said: "Our Ghost Train services are generally suitable for those aged 5 and over. Those wanting a less scary experience are advised to book onto the earlier departures."
No dogs allowed at the event due to the large numbers expected.
Details of the event can be found at Blaenavon Heritage Railway site.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here