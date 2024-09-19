Blaenavon’s Heritage Railway will host ‘Ghost Train’ events between Saturday, October 26 and Thursday, October 31.

A spokesperson for Blaenavon's Heritage Railway, said: "We operate this under a first come first served basis and aim to have the capacity for everyone however this can be very difficult with high demand for tickets.

Blaenavon Heritage Railway has put on the event for many years (Image: Newsquest) "We must stress that this event will operate as PRE BOOKINGS ONLY with no tickets available at the event."

Those that would like to attend must present their emailed digital ticket on the night, which will be exchanged for a wristband, allowing access to the event.

The event will take place on October the 26, 27, 30 & 31.

Trains will run between 4pm and 9pm each day, departing from the Furnace Sidings Station NP4 9SF. Each trip is expected to last approximately 20 minutes, with a stop on the journey and a wait at Garn-Yr Erw Halt (The Whistle Inn and Park).

Volunteers will transform the Heritage Railway into a spooky ghost train, with visitors passing through the transformed Furnace Sidings station and onto the Whistle Inn with a gaggle of ghoulish characters on board and games for youngsters. (Image: Newsquest) Tickets will be priced at £12 on October 31, and £11 on the other days of the event. Children under 3 will be able to travel for free.

Organisers have said: "Our Ghost Train services are generally suitable for those aged 5 and over. Those wanting a less scary experience are advised to book onto the earlier departures."

No dogs allowed at the event due to the large numbers expected.

Details of the event can be found at Blaenavon Heritage Railway site.