DOZENS of family, friends and more gathered for the funeral of a "beloved free spirit" at Holy Trinity Church in Christchurch on Thursday, September 19.
24-year-old Olivia Louise Lewis died at the scene of a car accident in Magor Road, near Langstone, on Wednesday, August 7, with her funeral being held at 11am on Thursday, September 19.
Crowds of people congregated outside the church as a beautiful white horse-drawn carriage carried a white wicker coffin to the church.
The coffin was topped with a stunning array of pink and white flowers, designed in a wreath and draped over the sides.Mourners were asked to wear all black, with some choosing to wear a pink flower in their buttonholes, with some women wearing pink ribbons in their adorned with the words 'Olivia: Forever 24'.
Upon being guided into the church, Reverend Sue Pratten welcomed the crowd and family, beginning with a touching tribute to Olivia that had been penned by the family.
In her welcome, Revd Pratten described Olivia as "a force of nature" who was an incredibly "loving" daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt and friend.
The family echoed their previous thanks to the emergency services who had tried to save her, and requested that a donation be made to young people's bereavement charity 2wish, in lieu of flowers.
Revd Pratten noted the sheer number of attendees, remarking that it was easy to see how "well-loved" Olivia was, and how it meant "so much" to the family for so many to have attended.
Tributes followed, from the family, with memories shared of Olivia's "free spirit" and her caring nature, while still being the "life and soul of the party".
The family said there was a "gaping hole" in their hearts that would "never be filled".
Olivia's mother Kelly gave a heartfelt eulogy for her daughter, reflecting on the "cherished memories" she has, and how the two were more like twins than mother and daughter, having always been "connected".
She ended with the simple words: "Until we meet again, my darling girl."
The procession was then led out of the church to Karen Taylor-Good's 'Precious Child' to a wake in celebration of Olivia's life.
