Bringing together local authorities and businesses from across South Wales and Western England, the Western Gateway Pavilion will be the place to hear about the UK’s fastest growing area outside of London.

Sarah Williams-Gardener, chairman of the Western Gateway, said: “By bringing together business and local authorities from across South Wales and Western England, we are able to make sure our area can be recognised alongside the North and the Midlands for the major contributions we want to make to the UK Economy.

“We have incredible opportunities here that we are ready to shout about, and I am so happy to announce our return to UKREiiF next year with an even bigger and better presence than before.

"With our group of committed local leaders and supportive business, we are ready to work with organisations from around the world and across the UK to drive investment and ensure we can continue to be a major driver of our economy.”

The Partnership’s presence at the UKREiiF will follow the Convention for the Western Gateway, presented by SSE Energy, at Newport's ICC Wales on October 17.

The Western Gateway is one of the UK’s key pan-regional partnerships. Stretching from St David’s in south west Wales to Swindon, it brings together local authorities, business and academia to drive economic growth and drive investment in their communities.