The actress will perform her new show, Love Letters, at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff Bay on Sunday, October 6, as part of a major UK concert tour.

The show will see the multi-talented performer explore all forms of love, ranging from romantic to maternal, unrequited to obsessive, through a concert of musical theatre favourites.

The show is based on letters sent to her by fans about someone or something they love.

She will read out some of the letters live on stage.

She said: "I want people to think outside of the box.

"It could be about siblings, parents, partners - but we have some interesting letters to inanimate objects or feelings or things you would never expect to write letters to.

"Some are really sweet, as people have written letters secretly to those they are bringing to the show.

"So someone in the audience will not know I will be dedicating a letter and song to them on the night."

She will be joined on stage by special guest Jamie Muscato, who has starred in the West End as Christian in Moulin Rouge! and Enjolras in Les Misérables.

Carrie Hope Fletcher is well known for her West End performances, having played Éponine and Fantine in Les Misérables, Veronica in Heathers, Wednesday in The Addams Family, Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, and Beth in the arena tour of The War of the Worlds alongside Jason Donovan.

She also has more than half a million followers in the UK and several best-selling novels, including All I Know Now: Wonderings and Reflections on Growing Up Gracefully, which was a number one bestseller.

Tickets for the show are available from the Wales Millennium Centre website.