Shadow Transport Minister Natasha Asghar has been critical of the Welsh Government's decision to continue with the roll out of the 'controversial' 20mph speed limit.

Since being introduced, the 20mph policy has sparked widespread uproar with countless protests and a record-breaking petition calling for the scheme to be axed gaining nearly 500,000 signatures.

Yet, she claims that Labour ministers in Cardiff Bay still refuse to take meaningful action despite them admitting mistakes were made and embarking on a series of ‘listening tours’ over the summer.

Local authorities across the country have received more than 10,500 requests calling for roads which had their limit altered to be reassessed.

Labour’s transport secretary this week revealed that councils are now reviewing the feedback received.

Natasha Asghar MS, Shadow Transport Minister and Member of the Welsh Parliament for South Wales East, said:

“It has been a whole year since Labour waged war against motorists by introducing this costly 20mph policy and despite the unprecedented levels of opposition, minis­ters in the Welsh Government are continuing to bury their heads in the sand with little regard of the impact it is having on people’s lives and livelihoods.­­­­

“The Welsh public have made their views crystal clear with a recent survey revealing 7-in-10 residents opposed the policy, which we know cost £33m to rollout and is poised to deliver a £9bn blow our economy.

“To put it simply, the time for talking is over. The Welsh Government must heed the public’s calls and rescind their 20mph policy, instead adopting a targeted approach like the Welsh Conservatives have long called for.

“Fobbing off responsibility onto local authorities simply won’t wash. This is the Welsh Government’s mess to clear up and it is about time the people of Wales see real action as opposed to hollow words.”