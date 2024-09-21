Founded in 2013, Eden Gate is a Newport-based Christian charity that supports the homeless and vulnerable. The charity runs a popular weekly art club to help guests rediscover their talents and build confidence. After months of hard work and dedication, Eden Gate and its guests have produced a collection of artwork now installed at The Riverfront Theatre in Newport City Centre.

Lindsay May, a support worker for Eden Gate with a background in education and music, explained that the art group stemmed from guests' interest in creativity and began informally when some expressed a desire to engage in art-related activities.

The art exhibition is on display at The Riverfront in Newport City Centre (Image: Newsquest)

She said: "It has never been anything prescriptive. People come in and they choose what they're going to do. Then they produce amazing artwork like this."

Each piece tells the artist's story, accompanied by a short biography, highlighting their journey through life events such as bereavement, loss, and crisis.

Ms. May, said: "We all know that art does have a therapeutic element to it, but it's so much more.

Lindsay May detailing the journey taken by the artists, as part of the Eden Gate programme. (Image: Newsquest)

"It can help with communication skills. Even though people are working on separate pieces, we work together as a group and help each other."

This level of skill-sharing, according to the organisers, has boosted the confidence of those using Eden Gate’s services.

One of the artists, Jason Rogers, said the Eden Gate staff helped him gain confidence and encouraged him to try different activities, including art.

Eden Gate Art on display (Image: Newsquest) Mr. Rogers, said: "I came to Eden Gate three years ago after becoming homeless, and I got to know the staff, who helped me come out of my shell.

"I was very reserved, but they pushed me to try different activities that helped me open up."

Inspired by Jackson Pollock, Jason Rogers blended colours and materials such as lino print to create his work.

Jason's biography (Image: Newsquest) He explained: "We got a piece of lino, carved out the fairy from the lino, covered it in ink, then pressed it on a piece of paper to create the print."

The exhibit took a few months to develop, with some artists choosing air-drying clay while others worked with chalk and coloured pencils.

Sally Evans, arts development officer at The Riverfront, said: “We’re more than happy to showcase their work.

"It’s great to give them a platform and showcase Eden Gate’s work, giving the artists a chance to present their work in a professional capacity.

"It elevates their work and gives it a wider audience.”

At the exhibition launch, MP for Newport West and Islwyn, Ruth Jones, praised the work, calling the artists "a talented group".

MP for Newport West and Islwyn, Ruth Jones, was amazed by the talent of the Eden Gate guests (Image: Newsquest)

Alassim Mohamed, strategic partnership manager at Business In The Community (BITC), said: "Business in the Community (BITC) is the UK’s largest and most influential responsible business network dedicated to building a fairer and greener world together, supported by His Majesty The King for over 40 years.

“Through BITC's Newport Place Programme, we have had the privilege of working closely with Eden Gate, an organisation that does incredible work throughout the city and continues to make a meaningful impact.

"It is a privilege to be invited to today’s art exhibition and to engage with the guests, hearing the stories and inspirations behind their impressive work."

Trevor Palmer, a member of Newport Live arts and culture panel, also attended the event.

A short biography of one of the artists, Paul S, who said he has been surprised and quite pleased with the results. (Image: Newsquest) He said: “We meet up on a regular basis to try and bring a bit of art and culture to Newport, to share community values.”

Speaking of the exhibition, Mr. Palmer said: “It's quite eye-opening and took me by surprise. I didn’t know what to expect today, but it’s encouraging to know this is happening.

“It’s a really pleasant surprise. I’m interested in anything creative, especially in the visual arts. You know, it’s so exciting to see the different perspectives.”

Attendees at the Eden Gate Art Exhibit launch on Thursday, September 18. (Image: Newsquest) The exhibition represents months of dedication and highlights the guests’ journey of engagement, personal growth, and transformation — a powerful step towards independence.

Visitors can view the exhibition in the upstairs mezzanine at The Riverfront Theatre, where it will remain on display until Tuesday, October 15.