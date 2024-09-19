Gwent Police have launched an appeal to find 26-year-old Joshua Haycock following reports of an assault in Pontypool in August.

A spokesperson for the force, said: "We're investigating a report of an assault that is believed to have taken place at the end of August in Pontypool.

26-year-old Joshua Haycock (Image: Gwent Police)

"Officers would like to speak to 26-year-old Josh Haycock who may be able to assist with their investigation."

Those with more information on Joshua Haycock's whereabouts are asked to call 999 or direct message the police force on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400288209.

The public is warned not to approach Joshua Haycock if you see him, and have been urged to call 999 instead.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.