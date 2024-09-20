Castle Gate Indian, on Castle View in Caerphilly, was recently named Takeaway of the Year at the Food Awards Wales 2024.

The win adds another award to the ever-growing collection, joining awards won in 2018 and 2019 respectively, taking the gong of Best Restaurant on both occasions.

The awards, organised by Oceanic Creative, recognised the servers, specialists and suppliers in the Welsh food and restaurant industry.

Robi Ahmed of Castle Gate said of the win: "We are all so thrilled to receive the Food Awards Wales ‘Takeaway of the Year’ Award at the glittering awards dinner at The Coal Exchange.

"A huge thank you to all our customers for their votes and support!"

Mr Ahmed added that he was "thrilled" Castle Gate has been recognised as one of the best takeaways in South Wales, putting it down to the tireless work of his staff.

Gwent has clearly been recognised for its array of excellent takeaway options, after second place, known as 'highly commended' in this category went to Gourmet Grazing on the Albany Trading Estate in Newport.

On the recognition, a spokesperson for Gourmet Grazing posted on their socials: "We took second place at The Food Wards Wales in the Best Takeaway Category

"Thank you for all your votes!"

A spokesperson for the Food Awards Wales 2024 said: “It’s an honour for us to highlight the top food establishments and businesses that have stood out amongst the rest in the Welsh food industry.

“This year’s winners reflect the resilience and creativity of countless chefs, producers, employees and managers who are always ensuring that locals and visitors eat well.

“We want to congratulate all of our winners.”

The winners were announced at a recent black-tie event at Cardiff’s Coal Exchange Hotel on Monday, September 9.