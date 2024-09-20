Until October 24 there is Yoga with Tracey, with the next class on September 26 at 9.30am to 11am. £10 per class. Join Tracey at the hall as she guides you through another enriching yoga class. Booking is essential.

On September 25 the event is 'Become confident using a defibrillator' and runs between 7pm to 9pm.

There is no need to book for this session and children are also welcome.

On September 28 at 7.30pm there is 'A Question of Stuff', a fun trivia quiz from Fiona and Jeremy Creasey.

There will be teams of up to six (with entry at £2.50 per person) as well as prizes and a licensed bar.

Kids 'N' Craft takes place on Saturday, October 12, from 10am to 11.30am. This is a monthly art and craft club for children aged five - 11.

Coffee and Craft takes place on October 14 from 2pm to 4pm. This month will be crocheting poppies ahead of Remembrance Day in November.



October CatBooks Club is on Monday, October 21, from 7pm to 8.30pm. The book being discussed in In Memoriam by Alice Winn. The price is £3.

The hall annual meeting will take place from 7pm on Monday, October 28.