The three-storey building in New Tredegar is in a sorry state of repair but with an auction guide price of £0 it could prove to be a bargain for a builder.

(Image: Paul Fosh Auctions) Sean Roper, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, which is selling the house, said: “Once done up this building, with sweeping valleys views, could make an ideal large family home or, subject to planning, could be split into flats or be made into HMO.

“The terraced house at 7 Jubilee Road, is in the village of New Tredegar, which benefits from a good range of amenities and shops and is ideally situated for access to Bargoed and Blackwood.

(Image: Paul Fosh Auctions) “Although severely damaged in the fire and now partially stripped out, the building, which is being sold with vacant possession, appears to offer three rooms on the ground floor. There are a further four rooms on the first floor with three to four rooms on the lower ground floor with a bathroom area. The property has a rear garden and is served with a lane access.

“Listed with a nil reserve this large property with huge potential could end up being sold at auction for a matter of just a few hundred pounds depending on interest and a developer’s appetite for the challenge.”

(Image: Paul Fosh Auctions) The property, along with some 90 others, is being sold online by Paul Fosh Auctions with bids starting from noon on Tuesday, October 1 and ending from 5pm on Thursday, October 3.

