Residents of Gwent are being asked for their views on policing by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jane Mudd.
The information will be used to develop the commissioner’s police and crime plan, which is the strategic document all Police and Crime Commissioners must produce to set out the priorities for their term in office.
The survey closed on September 29 and you can have your say by going to bit.ly/GwentPCP2024.
Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd said: “Since I was elected in May I have been busy visiting communities across Gwent and speaking with as many residents as possible about their views on policing. These conversations are really valuable and are helping me to shape my priorities for the next four years.
“If you haven’t done so already, please take the time to complete the survey, have your say, and help me make a difference to our communities.”
