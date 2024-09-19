Australian pop star Kylie Minogue has announced a UK tour with shows scheduled for 2025.
The Padam Padam singer, 56, also announced that a “sequel” to her 2023 album Tension which includes nine new tracks, will be released on October 18.
She’ll not only be touring the UK with shows in England and Scotland but she’ll also be jetting off around the world, taking the Tension tour to her home country of Australia before heading to Asia.
Minogue will reach the UK on May 16 where she will perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.
◾️🔲◾️TENSION TOUR ◾️🔲◾️You have no idea how hard it has been to keep all the planning and preparation from you 🥹 But it’s time and I. CAN’T. WAIT! For more info head to https://t.co/QlfkD592gV … See you sooonn!! pic.twitter.com/g0kibxCecj— Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) September 19, 2024
Kylie Minogue announces UK tour for 2025
The Grammy-winner will also perform in Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Nottingham and Birmingham, as well as two nights at The O2 in London.
Minogue said: “I am beyond excited to announce the Tension tour 2025.
“I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more.
“It’s been an exhilarating ride so far, and now get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action… and there will be a whole lot of Padaming.”
In an Instagram post announcing the news of collection Tension II, Minogue said: “LOVERS …. TENSION II … The sequel with NINE new tracks will be yours on October 18th!
“Get ready for your close up … Lead single coming September 27th.”
Kylie Minogue UK tour dates 2025
- Glasgow - May 16
- Newcastle - May 17
- Manchester - May 19
- Liverpool - May 22
- Sheffield - May 23
- London - May 26 and 27
- Nottingham - May 30
- Birmingham - May 31
Don't worry if you don't see your closest city as Kylie Minogue revealed that "more dates" will be added "soon".
Recommended reading:
How to buy tickets to Kylie Minogue’s Tension tour 2025
Tickets for her UK dates will go on general sale on Friday September 27.
Fans will be able to buy tickets to her UK shows at 10am.
Pre-sale codes can be signed up for (for free, with no purchase necessary) via the Kylie Minogue website, giving fans an earlier chance at getting tickets before the general sale.
Last year Tension became the Australian singer’s ninth number one album in the UK charts.
Minogue this year took home the global icon award at the Brits and won the best pop dance recording Grammy for her hit Padam Padam.
She also performed at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park in July, which followed becoming the first headliner at nightclub Voltaire, a venue at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, in November 2023.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here