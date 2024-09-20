Britain is a country that loves its pubs and the 2024 Great British Pub Awards have now crowned the best in the land.
From southern England, to northern parts of Scotland, you may not have to go too far to find one of the prize-winning establishments.
These were all the pubs that made it to the finals of the Great British Pub Awards in 2024
Best Town Pub
- Barking George (The Harrogate Inn) - Harrogate, North Yorkshire
- Bull & Swan - Stamford, LINCS
- The Castle - Farnham, Surrey
- The Kings Arms - Bexleyheath, Kent
- The Old Crown - Birmingham, West Midlands
- The Wigmore - London
Best Country Pub
- Cross Keys Inn - Ettickbridge, Scottish Borders
- The Horse & Groom - Fordingbridge, Hampshire
- The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman’s Rest - Brampton, Northumberland
- The Snooty Fox - Grafton Underwood, Northamptonshire
- The Swan at Marbury - Chester, Cheshire
- The Tollemache Arms - Harrington, Northamptonshire
Best Pub for Dogs
- No. Twenty9 Bar and Restaurant - Burnham Market, Norfolk
- The Bull's Head - Mobberley, Knutsford
- The Butcher's Arms - Stroud, Gloucestershire
- The Coniston Inn - Coniston, Lake District / Cumbria
- The Maltings - Warrington, Cheshire
- The Old Duke - Southport, Lancashire
Best Pub for Entertainment
- Chaplin’s & The Cellar Bar - Bournemouth, Dorset
- Dunes Complex - Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire
- The Keynsham Courtyard - Keynsham, Bath & North East Somerset
- The Phoenix Arts Club - London
- The Trafalgar Tavern - Greenwich, London
- Two Brewers, Clapham - London
Best Pub for Families
- Almondsbury Creative - Bristol, South Gloucester
- The Old Thatch - Wimborne, Dorset
- The Perry Hill Pub - London
- The Plough - Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
- The Thornhill - Calverley, Leeds, West Yorkshire
- Ye Olde Bridge Inn - Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
Best Pub for Food
- Hinds Head Bray - Bray, Berkshire
- The Angel at Watlington - Watlington, Norfolk
- The Black Bull, Sedbergh - Sedbergh, Cumbria
- The Bull's Head Holymoorside - Chesterfield, Derbyshire
- The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman's Rest - Brampton, Northumberland
- The Longs Arms - Bradford on Avon, Wiltshire
Best Pub Garden
- Myrtle Tavern - Leeds, West Yorkshire
- The Black Friar - Salford
- The Elephant & Castle - Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire
- The Three Hills - Bartlow, Cambridge
- The White Buck Inn - Burley, Hampshire
- The Woodman - Ruislip, Middlesex
Best Pub to Watch Sport
- Clubhouse 5 - Leicester Square, Central London
- Cross Keys, Hull - Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire
- Pinnacle Beer & Gin Hall - Leeds, West Yorkshire
- The Cricketers Arms - Wimborne, Dorset
- The Gardeners Arms / Murderers - Norwich, Norfolk
- The Sandon Complex - Liverpool, Merseyside
Best Sustainable Pub
- Royal Oak Ramsden - Ramsden, Oxfordshire
- The Bell Inn - Castle Hedingham, Essex
- The George - Castleton, Hope Valley
- The Kings Head Inn, Brooke - Norwich, Norfolk
- The Loch & The Tyne by Adam Handling - Old Windsor, Berkshire
- The Pig's Head - London
Best Community Pub
- Almondsbury Creative - Bristol, South Gloucester
- Guy Earl of Warwick - Welling, Kent
- Royal Oak Radcliffe - Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire
- The Kings Arms - Horsham, West Sussex
- The Last Post Memorial Bar - Thornaby, Durham
- The Swan - Windsor, Berkshire
Best Pub for Beer
- Bermuda Triangle Pub - Poole, Dorset
- Bowland Beer Hall - Clitheroe, Lancashire
- The Barking Cat Alehouse - Poole, Dorset
- The Kenton - London
- The Tamworth Tap - Tamworth, Staffordshire
- Whitelock's Ale House - Leeds, West Yorkshire
Greene King Pub of the Year
- The Hayloft - Hayloft, Nottingham
- The Futurist - Liverpool, Merseyside
- The East End Fox - Baillieston, Glasgow
- The Dolphin - Wallingford, Oxfordshire
- The Queen's Head - Pinner, Greater London
- The Cott Inn - Dartington, Devon
Admiral Taverns Pub of the Year
- Ashby Tavern - Hinckley, Leicestershire
- The Royal Oak - Brandon, Warwickshire
- The Bellringer - Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire
- Blue Ball Inn - Worrall, South Yorkshire
- The Rising Sun - Rochester, Kent
- The Commercial Inn - Dunfermline, Scotland
Marstons Pub of the Year
- Aubrey Arms - Cardiff, Wales
- Griffin - Loughborough, Leicestershire
- Llangewedd - Bridgend, Wales
- New Plough Inn - Hinckley, Leicestershire
- The Star - Penkridge, Staffordshire
- Twa Dogs - Keswick, Cumbria
Stonegate Group Pub Partners Pub of the Year
- The Woodman - Ruislip, Middlesex
- The Newtown Pippin - Bracknell, Berkshire
- The Crown & Anchor - Northern Quarter, Manchester
- The Pack Horse - Hayfield, Derbyshire
- The Gloucester Old Spot - Bristol
- Danish Invader - Stamford, Lincolnshire
