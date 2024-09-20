Antony Joshua will fight Daniel Dubois this weekend and boxing fans can watch the match at their local Greene King pub with cheaper drinks for the occasion.

It’s not just boxing fans who can benefit though as this weekend’s 20% off offer is available right up until the AJ fight on Saturday night (September 21) and for Sunday’s (September 22) Arsenal (w) v Manchester City (w) WSL fixture plus top of the Premier League clash between title favourites Manchester City v Arsenal.

Customers who download the app will continue to receive 10% off their drinks during every sports event listed in the fixtures section of the app and a free drink on sign up so they can continue to get discounted drinks after this weekend.

How to get 20% off drinks at Greene King pubs

To claim the offer you’ll need to download the pub chain’s sport app, register your details and visit your local sports pub.

Once you’ve been verified, you’ll be able to claim the offer on drinks - you can see all the drinks that are included in the offer via the Greene King website.

Greene King has hundreds of pubs that will be showing Antony Joshua’s fight and you can find your nearest with its pub finder.

Michelle West, Head of Sport at Greene King, said: “This year has already given us some epic sport moments, but 2024 isn’t done yet.

“This week marks the first of a number of big sport events between now and Christmas, with Saturday’s boxing match being just one highlight in a jam packed schedule of sport.

“Throughout the week, we’re excited to give our customers an added treat with 20% off drinks to come out and enjoy together during the Anthony Joshua fight and a whole line up of sport, from football to F1.

“Just register for the Greene King Sport app, head to your nearest Greene King Sport pub, and get ready for what should be an exciting night of British boxing.”

The offer follows new research revealing Joshua versus Tyson Fury is the number one sporting event fans want to see over the next 12 months with almost half of Brits (47%) putting it in top spot.

When it comes to the hypothetical match-up, more than half of boxing fans (51%) believe Fury would defeat Joshua with only 20% backing AJ and around three in ten (29%) saying it’s too close to call.

The survey data is based on a Prolific survey of 2,000 UK adults in September 2024.