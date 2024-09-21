Hancox's Pies, owned by Alexandre Hancox, first opened in 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and has gone from strength to strength in the four years since.

At the official Food Awards Wales ceremony at Cardiff's The Coal Exchange on Monday, September 9, they secured their 20th award, after being named 'Retail Bakery of the Year'.

The Food Awards Wales honour the "best culinary destinations" across Wales, and aim to recognise the hard work and commitment of those behind them.

The shop initially opened in Gilfach, Bargoed, before outgrowing the space and moving to Pontygwindy Industrial Estate in December 2023, where they are currently based.

Billed as a Portuguese inspired pastry and pie shop, Hancox's Pies prides itself on award-winning pies, pastries and cakes, including the authentic Pastéis de Nata from Mr Hancox's native Portugal from a recipe his mother made in 1975.

This recent award win only adds to their pedigree, having already won numerous other honours over the past four years, including a FSB Small Business Award in 2022, and Caterer of the Year at the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2023.

They were also nominated and shortlisted for Retail Bakery of the Year at last year's Food Awards Wales, and have now gone one better, securing the prize.

Sharing his immediate reaction to their win, Mr Hancox said: "Just wow!

"Thank you all for voting for us and making our business an amazing place to go we wouldn’t be what we are without you, without my top notch team and of course my right hand man Delme Hancox.

"Thank you to The Food Awards Wales for hosting a brilliant event and an amazing night."

Noting that it has been "a crazy few years" for the company, Mr Hancox also paid tribute to his staff and customers, without whom, he added, they would not have had so much success.

Hancox's Pies has continued to grow over the years, having recently completed an extension in May of this year, after having secured an alcohol licence.

This extension has proved very necessary, as the business is regularly fully booked, with their afternoon tea menu proving a particularly popular choice.

A spokesperson for The 7th Food Awards Wales said: “It’s an honour for us to highlight the top food establishments and businesses that have stood out amongst the rest in the Welsh food industry

This year’s finalists reflect the resilience and creativity of countless chefs, producers, employees and managers who are always ensuring that locals and visitors eat well.

We want to congratulate all of our winners & highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”