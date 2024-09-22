The House - the home of Bethel Community Church, located on Stow Hill in Newport, has organised a grand opening celebration set to take place on Saturday, September 28, after a period of extensive restoration of the church building since the fire in 2018.

Pastor Andrew Cleverley expressed his gratitude, and said: "The reopening of our Church is a symbol of hope, renewal, and the unwavering faith of our congregation.

Bethel Community Church at the time of the fire in June 2018 (Image: Newsquest)

The House - the home of Bethel Community Church (Image: Newsquest) "We are immensely thankful for the support and generosity shown to us during this challenging time.

"This rebuilding process has brought us closer together, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to our spiritual home."

From 10am until 3pm, members of the community are welcome to visit the church and take part in a guided tour of the building.

Members of the congregation walked into the restored church for the first time in June (Image: Newsquest)

The House - home of Bethel Community Church members have confirmed that there will be activities for children, including face painting and games.

Doors will be opened at 5.15pm so that a celebratory meeting can take place at 6pm.

Grandfather in the lift with his grandchild (Image: Newsquest)

The church has confirmed that local dignitaries from Newport will be joining the event, including MPs, the Mayor, Senedd members, councillors, the Bishop of Monmouth, representatives from emergency services such as the police and fire service, and Newport businesses.

The public are invited to join in celebrating a new milestone at The House, and those that are interested can book a free seat through Eventbrite or using the QR code given.

