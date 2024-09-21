Kutir, a Bangladeshi and Indian street food restaurant opened in Monmouth in December last year and has had cause for celebration in the last few months, after esteemed online critic Restaurant Guru dubbed them the best restaurant in Monmouth.

Owner Sarder Rahman is from Bangladesh and came to Monmouth for work nine years ago, when he fell in love with the county - but felt the lunch options for someone of his cultural background were very limited.

Sarder said: "We are delighted that we have achieved this rating so early on in our journey, as it only began in last December, so it's only been nine months since we opened and we've managed all of this.

"To be recognised by Restaurant Guru as the top restaurant in Monmouth is an honour, and we also hold the highest possible rating on Google and TripAdvisor reviews as well."

Kutir is popular for its unique Bangladeshi street food menu (Image: Sarder Rahman) The team are continuing their commitment to providing an authentic taste of Bangladeshi street food, as well as a place that feels like home, hence the name Kutir, which according to Sarder, translates to house or home in English.

Some of the restaurant's most popular dishes include traditional village special curry, Dhaka street garlic chicken, fuska (a street food starter) and Jaflong chili bhuna.

Sarder continued: "We were the first Bangladeshi and Indian street food restaurant here in Monmouth, and we have seen Kutir become so popular during these last nine months, which have been a delight.

"We have had so many tourists and locals come in for a meal during this summer period, and it's been so good to see the restaurant was almost at full house capacity on weekends."

Kutir's free street food events have proven very popular this year (Image: Sarder Rahman) As well as this success within the restaurant, Sarder and his team have held many free street food events since they opened, encouraging people to try their unique dishes.

With their first anniversary fast approaching, the team are planning some charity events to mark the special occasion, including raising money for cancer charities.

Sarder added: "We cannot thank our customers enough for the support they have given us since we opened, and our target is to spread our branches across the whole of the UK in the future."

Kutir are now focusing on preparing for the predicted Christmas rush, and they have already started taking bookings for during the festive period.

Not only that, but they have recently launched a new takeaway menu that offers 15 per cent discount on any orders over £25 and a new three course set meal for dine in at only £17.99.