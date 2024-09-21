KYRO KANE-LEAR, 23, of Ty Mynydd, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £648 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 in Pontypool on February 18.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

GREGG MORRIS, 46, of Gordon Road, Blackwood must pay £827 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on February 22.

His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

PATRICK TREVOR WATKINS, 57, of Ty Mynydd, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on January 25.

He must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

WILMA CROCKFORD, 61, of Clytha Square, Newport must pay £462 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on February 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

DELME CHEESE, 24, of Greenland Road, Brynmawr was fined £120 after he admitted the attempted criminal damage of a Vauxhall Astra in Abertillery on December 27, 2023.

He must pay £85 costs.

JOSHUA RICHARD COLDRICK, 33, of Clyffard Crescent, Newport must pay £218 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on February 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

CHRISTOPHER PERRY, 51, of Frondeg, Penperlleni, Monmouthshire must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on February 22.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

KAY HOLLAND, 66, of Llangunnog Lane, Llansoy, Monmouthshire was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL ROBERTS, 59, of Windsor Road, Griffithstown, Pontypool must pay £790 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Clarence Road on February 25.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.