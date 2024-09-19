Environment agency Natural Resources Wales has issued two flood alerts for Newport and the surrounding area, one issued today (Thursday, September 19) and one which was issued on Wednesday afternoon.

In Newport, residents that live along the banks of the River Usk should stay alert to the possibility of flooding until at least Friday evening (September 20).

High tide in the city brought river levels of 7.3 metres on Wednesday evening, with 7.1 metre river levels on Thursday morning by 9am. There are warnings of similarly high levels over the next day.

A spokesperson for Natural Resources Wales, said: "There is a risk of flooding as a result of the combination of the high tides and weather conditions between the evening high tide on Wednesday 18th September to the evening high tide on Friday 20th September.

"Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected. Be careful on coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land, close to the estuary. "

Flooding could affect the areas surrounding the Usk Estuary.

The Usk is expected to reach 7.52 metres in Newport at around 9.08pm.

High tide is expected near Tintern and at Chepstow around 9.08pm.

The environment agency has said: "We are expecting higher than normal tides over the next couple of days.

"Be careful on roads, low lying land, close to the estuary.

"We will continue to monitor the situation."