The A2 Cardiology Ward at The Grange University Hospital, has become the first team in Gwent to receive official accreditation to recognise the high standard of care they give to their patients.

Jennifer Winslade, executive director of nursing at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, presented the ward with their certificate on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, and congratulated them on their achievement.

A2 Cardiology Ward team receiving accreditation for high-quality patient care certificate (Image: Aneurin Bevan University Health Board) She said: “They should all be very proud.

"This is a significant achievement that reflects the team’s dedication to providing high-quality patient care and meeting rigorous standards.

"Ward accreditation is an important process that helps improve and standardise the quality of care across wards and teams within the Health Board."

The ward was awarded Bronze accreditation, recognising the teams achievements in a number of areas like patient safety, efficiency, patient and staff experience, infection control, medicines management, and quality improvement.

Ms Winslade praised the team's hard work and "commitment to excellence".

Certificate presented to A2 Cardiology Ward for their achievement. (Image: Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)

She added: "[This] will help identify areas of strength and opportunities for further improvement, fostering a culture of continuous quality improvement and enhancing patient confidence in the care provided.

"This achievement is not just a recognition of their current performance but also a foundation for future growth. We hope that their bronze accreditation will inspire this team to aim for the next level of accreditation, further enhancing the quality of care they provide.”

Gemma Adamson, ward manager at A2 Cardiology Ward, said: “As a team, we are proud that our hard work to maintain high quality care and patient safety has been recognised by achieving the bronze accreditation.”

This accreditation aims to set a new standard for patient care in the region.

