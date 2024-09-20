As the cold weather rolls back in again, pensioners are among the millions of people eligible for a small cash boost from the DWP.

They will receive a £10 boost in the form of a Christmas bonus that will not need to be repaid and will not affect any other benefits.

However, it will still leave a large number of pensioners in England and Wales worse off, as they are set to miss out on the £300 Winter Fuel Payment.

The benefit was previously available to almost everyone in the UK who was born before 25 September 1957 to help cover their heating costs.

However, from this winter only those on Pension Credit or means-tested benefits will get the Winter Fuel Payment - those on the credit will get £200 and £300 if someone is over 80.

The Treasury said the winter fuel changes would see the number of pensioners receiving the payments fall from 11.4 million to 1.5 million – so just under 10 million would miss out.

They added that about £1.5 billion will be saved per year by targeting winter fuel payments.

This cut is happening in England and Wales. In Scotland and NI decisions about the payment are devolved, and not yet clear.

Who is eligible for the DWP Christmas bonus?





To be eligible for the payment, you must be receiving one of the following benefits along with Universal Credit.

You will need to be receiving the relevant benefits in qualifying week, which will most likely be the first week of December.

A full list of eligible benefits includes:

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Child Disability Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

Contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance (once the main phase of the benefit is entered after the first 13 weeks of claim)

Disability Living Allowance

Incapacity Benefit at the long-term rate

Industrial Death Benefit (for widows or widowers)

Mobility Supplement

Pension Credit - the guaranteed element

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

State Pension (including Graduated Retirement Benefit)

Severe Disablement Allowance (transitionally protected)

Unemployability Supplement or Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

War Disablement Pension at State Pension age

War Widow’s Pension

Widowed Mother’s Allowance

Widowed Parent’s Allowance

Widow’s Pension

To qualify for the payment, as well as receiving one of the above benefits, you will also need to be a resident of one of six areas.

To receive the Christmas bonus you will have to live in the UK, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, Gibraltar, Switzerland or any other European Economic Area (EEA).